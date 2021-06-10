LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $3.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001944 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.13 or 0.00773589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

