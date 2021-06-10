Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.31. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,310. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $409.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

