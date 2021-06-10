Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.56. 1,508,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,996. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.