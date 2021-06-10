Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $133.76. Logitech International shares last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 12,876 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

