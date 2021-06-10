Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $133.76. Logitech International shares last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 12,876 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.
The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
