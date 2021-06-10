Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

