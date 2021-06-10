Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.02. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 33,605 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.