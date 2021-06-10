Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.81. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 40,280 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

