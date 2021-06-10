LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. LPL Financial reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $159.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

