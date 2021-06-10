LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $76.31 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.40 or 0.00866034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.26 or 0.08532108 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,271 coins and its circulating supply is 282,663,109 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

