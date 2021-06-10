Lua Swap Market Capitalization Tops $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

