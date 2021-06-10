Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00858495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.08548756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.