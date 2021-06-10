LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0568 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $3,525.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,676,103 coins and its circulating supply is 89,108,695 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.