Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Financial Review

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -8.50% -4.13% -0.77% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medallion Financial and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.58%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 41.10%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.65 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -6.45 Lufax $7.98 billion 3.76 $1.79 billion $0.95 12.80

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

