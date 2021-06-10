Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Several analysts have commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 56,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

