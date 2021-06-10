LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Hits $365,015.47

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $365,015.47 and $425.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00852405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.69 or 0.08499368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089209 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

