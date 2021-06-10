Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,347,375 shares of company stock worth $220,545,500. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

