Lympo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $255,585.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and $255,585.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00852405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.69 or 0.08499368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089209 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.