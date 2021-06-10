Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $508,495.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00186045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00201498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01296384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.93 or 0.99873610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

