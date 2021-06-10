LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 161,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

