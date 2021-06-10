Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

