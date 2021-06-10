M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.90% of M/I Homes worth $308,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.