Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.91

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 1054656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 665,963 shares of company stock worth $10,592,836. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

