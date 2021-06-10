Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 13,429 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $54,011,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

