Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 33,340 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

