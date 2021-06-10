Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,811,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.58. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

