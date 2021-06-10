Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $94.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

