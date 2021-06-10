Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at $41,677,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 378,512 shares of company stock worth $25,040,583 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTL opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

