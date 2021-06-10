Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.