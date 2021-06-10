Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rexnord worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rexnord by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 159.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXN. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

