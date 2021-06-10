Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Insperity worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.