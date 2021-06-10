Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 309.08, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.