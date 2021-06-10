Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.