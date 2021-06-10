Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 100,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,655,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after buying an additional 122,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 919,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after buying an additional 354,198 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

