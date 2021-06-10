Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,502 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

