Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,906 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 223.42 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,332 shares of company stock worth $1,394,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

