Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 309.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

