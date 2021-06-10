Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 27,940 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rexnord worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Rexnord by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXN. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.