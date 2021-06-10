Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $310.16 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

