Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.90. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

