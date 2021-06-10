Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

