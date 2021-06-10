MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $788,931.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

