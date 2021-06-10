Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) Insider Sells A$8,079,763.08 in Stock

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) insider Martin Smith sold 5,470,388 shares of Mainstream Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.06), for a total value of A$8,079,763.08 ($5,771,259.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About Mainstream Group

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include investment administration and fund, fund accounting, unit registry, custody, middle office, distressed assets administration, and company secretarial services to fund managers and listed companies.

