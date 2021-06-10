MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 734,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

