Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.93

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.38. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 3,150 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.