MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.18 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $48.18 million and $9.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,437,506 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

