Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 747,112 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 132,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

