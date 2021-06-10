MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $937,320.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $937,320.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00195514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00202316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.62 or 0.01326844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.43 or 0.99722136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

