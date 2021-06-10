MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $905,424.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.47 million and approximately $905,424.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00186731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00198833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.26 or 0.01305664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.21 or 0.99936509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

