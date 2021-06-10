Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.45. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.86, with a volume of 529,998 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5894027 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

