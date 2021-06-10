Maple (MPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,638.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Maple has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $6.90 million and $21,638.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $10.68 or 0.00029109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

